Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 256629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several research firms recently commented on CTTAY. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

