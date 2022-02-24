Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 83,766 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 476% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,542 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,031.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $14,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 656.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $215.06.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

