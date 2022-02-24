Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 16,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 377,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

