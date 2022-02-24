Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 350 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $199.01 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.28 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

