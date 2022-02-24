Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,326 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.