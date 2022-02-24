Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,653 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 931.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,485,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CSGP stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

