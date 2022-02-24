Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

