Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 98 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $732.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $842.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $886.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

