Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
About ALLETE (Get Rating)
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
