Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 94.33%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

