Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Director John Mcavoy Sells 74,715 Shares

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 94.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

