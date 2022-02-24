CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $44,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $29.04 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

