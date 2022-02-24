Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 8,451 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of EPC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

