Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 21,677 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $163.12 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

