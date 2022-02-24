Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,757 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

