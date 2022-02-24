Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

