Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.68% of American Outdoor Brands worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

