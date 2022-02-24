Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 23.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

