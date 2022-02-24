COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 314,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 556,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSovereign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
COMSovereign Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMS)
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
