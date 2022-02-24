Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce $98.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.26 million, with estimates ranging from $417.01 million to $425.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.