Compound Price Tops $108.35 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $108.35 or 0.00292835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $713.66 million and approximately $53.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,586,411 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

