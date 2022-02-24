Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) & HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Head-To-Head Survey

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.34 $56.27 million $2.02 9.43 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.18 $87.94 million $4.94 8.60

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HBT Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HBT Financial and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 33.99% 15.37% 1.45% Community Trust Bancorp 36.85% 12.95% 1.62%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats HBT Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

