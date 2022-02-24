Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.96

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,484,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

