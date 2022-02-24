Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.
CVGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
