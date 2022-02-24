Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

