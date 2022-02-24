Colony Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $732.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $842.01 and a 200-day moving average of $886.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.