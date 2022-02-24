Colony Group LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 234,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

