Colony Group LLC Purchases 878 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.27% of NMI worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

