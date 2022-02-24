Colony Group LLC Buys 206 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

