Colony Group LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 818,089 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

