Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $764.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $971.28 and its 200-day moving average is $919.18. The stock has a market cap of $767.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

