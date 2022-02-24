CoinLoan (CLT) Market Cap Reaches $43.79 Million

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $686,066.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for about $22.46 or 0.00063066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.52 or 0.06920998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.57 or 0.99798624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049389 BTC.

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

