Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $288.00 price target (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

