Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.51

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 987688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cognex by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

