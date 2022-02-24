Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wedbush

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 418.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 147,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

