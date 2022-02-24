Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

