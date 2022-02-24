Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Clipper Logistics stock opened at GBX 875 ($11.90) on Monday. Clipper Logistics has a 1 year low of GBX 530 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($12.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £896.55 million and a P/E ratio of 39.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.81), for a total value of £7,933,710.96 ($10,789,760.59).

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

