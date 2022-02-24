Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $26.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $536,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

