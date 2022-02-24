ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

