Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
CCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,362. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
