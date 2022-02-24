Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CRXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 2,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,116. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

