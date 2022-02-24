Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,883 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canon by 25.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.