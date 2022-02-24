Citigroup Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BFC opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

