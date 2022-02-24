Citigroup Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

