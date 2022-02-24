Citigroup Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $652.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

