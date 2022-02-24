Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,834,952 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834,952 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of EJF Acquisition worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EJFA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

