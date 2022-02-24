Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.