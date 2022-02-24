Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

