Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $70,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
