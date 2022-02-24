Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $70,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

CHDN stock opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.26. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.