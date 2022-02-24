Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,741.38

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,741.38 ($23.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,570 ($21.35). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,570 ($21.35), with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,662.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,741.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £177.47 million and a PE ratio of 186.90.
Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)
